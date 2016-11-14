Six stories in the news Monday, Nov. 14

Six stories in the news for Monday, Nov. 14

———

JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETING WITH DEEP POCKETED INVESTORS

Prime Minister Trudeau and nine of his cabinet ministers are in Toronto today to meet with some of the world's most powerful institutional investors. They're hoping to persuade these representatives of deep international pools of capital that Canada is a safe, secure place to put their billions. Attracting private-sector capital for major infrastructure projects is key to the Liberal government's strategy for revving up the sluggish economy.

———

FEDERAL TORY LEADERSHIP RIVALS LOOK INWARD

Nine of the candidates vying to lead the federal Conservative Party faced off in a debate Sunday. They clashed over whether to make party membership free, called for a more positive message to Canadians and lamented the party's failure to master social media. The Tories are trying to rebound from their bruising loss in the last election. But some party members are complaining about stay-the-course proposals that have failed to generate much enthusiasm.

———

SURVEY SAYS MILLIONS OF CANADIANS ARE WORRIED ABOUT FOOD PRICES

A new study suggests that nearly one-quarter of Canadians are worried about how to pay for their groceries, with more than 50 per cent shifting shopping habits amid fluctuating food prices. The survey notes that lower-earning, less-educated women and households with dependants are most likely to be feeling less food secure than they were a year ago.

———

PROMINENT TORONTO PASTOR FACING SEX CRIMES TRIAL IN N.S.

The trial of Rev. Brent Hawkes, an influential gay rights advocate who officiated at former NDP leader Jack Layton's state funeral in 2011, begins today in Kentville, Nova Scotia. Hawkes has pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegations he sexually assaulted a minor in Nova Scotia in the 1970s. The New Brunswick-native says the alleged incidents never occurred.

———

THE PLAGUE OF CHILDHOOD SEXUAL ABUSE IN ABORIGINAL COMMUNITIES

Extensive interviews with social scientists, indigenous leaders and victims undertaken by The Canadian Press suggest child sexual abuse is an open secret in many aboriginal communities — and its prevalence in some is shockingly high. Numerous studies have found such abuse leads to high rates of depression, substance abuse, eating disorders and suicidal tendencies.

———

A LOOK AT WEEK-ONE FOR U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump has sat down for his first interviews since becoming U.S. president-elect, has shared his views on his state of mind since his stunning victory, and made announcements on his plans for the country. Canadian Press Washington Correspondent Alexander Panetta looks at the major developments.