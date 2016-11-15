N.S. sex-charge trial continues for prominent Toronto pastor and rights activist
A
A
Share via Email
KENTVILLE, N.S. — The trial of a prominent Toronto pastor charged with the indecent assault of a teenage male 40 years ago continues in a Nova Scotia courtroom today.
A witness testified Monday that he saw Rev. Brent Hawkes perform a sexual act on a teenager in Nova Scotia in the mid-1970s when the pastor was a high school basketball coach.
The witness described seeing the religious leader perform oral sex on a young friend at Hawkes' home during an alcohol-fuelled party.
He said he was about 16 years old when a group of people went to Hawkes' home, while another witness testified that he saw a friend and Hawkes walk down the hallway of the trailer nude.
Both witnesses said they never spoke of the party again until police contacted them more than a year ago.
Hawkes, a high-profile rights activist, has pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and gross indecency, and none of the charges has been proven in court.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
More gun violence in Halifax as man fatally shot outside residence near Gottingen Street
-
Tristan Cleveland: city must move towards a 'tax scheme that helps Halifax, not Walmart'
-
Don't go viral: Your guide to 21st century sexually transmitted infections
-