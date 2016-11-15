N.S. sex-charge trial continues for prominent Toronto pastor and rights activist

KENTVILLE, N.S. — The trial of a prominent Toronto pastor charged with the indecent assault of a teenage male 40 years ago continues in a Nova Scotia courtroom today.

A witness testified Monday that he saw Rev. Brent Hawkes perform a sexual act on a teenager in Nova Scotia in the mid-1970s when the pastor was a high school basketball coach.

The witness described seeing the religious leader perform oral sex on a young friend at Hawkes' home during an alcohol-fuelled party.

He said he was about 16 years old when a group of people went to Hawkes' home, while another witness testified that he saw a friend and Hawkes walk down the hallway of the trailer nude.

Both witnesses said they never spoke of the party again until police contacted them more than a year ago.