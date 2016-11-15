No charges against Quebec police accused of abusing native women: reports

MONTREAL — Crown officials will not lay charges against Quebec provincial police in the alleged sexual abuse of indigenous women, various media reported Tuesday.

The reports quoted unnamed sources as saying prosecutors don't believe there is enough evidence for charges against officers accused of abuse in Val-d'Or, 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Prosecutors said earlier this week they had finished reviewing 37 files received from the Montreal police force, which investigated the alleged abuse.

Crown officials have scheduled a news conference in Val-d'Or on Friday.

Montreal police were tasked with investigating the provincial police force after a Radio-Canada investigation revealed aboriginal women claimed they were assaulted by officers.