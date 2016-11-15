Turkish-Canadian Davud Hanci held in solitary confinement: wife

CALGARY — The wife of a Calgary imam jailed in Turkey says he is being held in solitary confinement and she's worried about his well-being.

Davud Hanci, who has Canadian and Turkish citizenship, was arrested in July shortly after a failed coup attempt.

Rumeysa Hanci says she has not been able to speak to her husband in more than three months and says it's been like torture for her and their two young sons.

She adds Canadian government officials have not had access to him and he has only been able to see his lawyer twice.

She says Turkish officials recorded meetings with his lawyer and would not let them speak privately.