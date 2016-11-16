Canadian warship helps New Zealanders cope with earthquake aftermath

OTTAWA — A Canadian warship is helping New Zealanders cope with the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude quake that left two dead and cut off 700 people in a small coastal town.

HMCS Vancouver was in New Zealand waters this week along with warships of other navies to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of that country's navy.

Vancouver arrived off New Zealand's south island Wednesday and will be conducting emergency humanitarian operations in Kaikoura.

New Zealand's military said Wednesday that the Vancouver, along with American warships in the area, would help restock the town with water, fuel and other supplies as well as transport equipment.

Vancouver is carrying a Sea King helicopter that will be involved in airlifting supplies.

An evacuation involving some 700 people in Kaikoura was largely completed Wednesday.

The town was cut off earlier this week when the quake triggered a small tsunami, and brought down rocks and mud that swept across highways.