'Catastrophic' rail failure behind train derailment in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan happened because of a sudden and catastrophic failure of one of the rails under the train.

The board says a rail broke due to an undetected defect and that led to the October 2014 derailment of a CN freight train near the community of Clair, east of Saskatoon.

Lead investigator Rob Johnston says CN had inspected the line seven times that year, but the surface of the rail masked the defect.

The train was heading from Winnipeg to Edmonton when 26 cars derailed.

Two of the tank cars loaded with petroleum distillates leaked and caught fire.

Fifty residents nearby were forced to leave their homes but there were no injuries.