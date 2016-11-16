No reports of damage after earthquake rumbles across southwestern Yukon

HAINES JUNCTION, Yukon — Seismologists have upgraded the magnitude of an earthquake that has occurred in a remote area of southwestern Yukon.

Earthquakes Canada says the magnitude is now measured at 5.0, up from an earlier estimate of 4.7.

It occurred at 6:25 a.m. local time and was relatively shallow at just 2.5 kilometres underground.

It was centred 100 kilometres south of the village of Haines Junction near the Alaska border, and about 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

An online post from Earthquakes Canada says no reports of damage have been received.

The United States Geological Survey says earthquakes between 5.0 and 6.0 are strong enough to move furniture and can do slight to moderate damage to well-built buildings.