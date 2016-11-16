University of Calgary says it will restrict but not ban use of BitTorrent

CALGARY — University of Calgary officials are hoping to set the record straight after limiting the use of the popular file-sharing program BitTorrent over the wireless network on campus.

The move happened last week and prompted criticism on Twitter suggesting that the post-secondary school was trying to ban its use outright.

Linda Dalgetty, vice-president of finance and services, says it’s a restriction, not a ban.

She says the university is implementing a process to ensure those with a legitimate need for BitTorrent can have access to it.

But she says the university was also addressing notice provisions of Canada’s Copyright Act about BitTorrent being used to download illegal materials.

She says the university is paying strong attention to security of its network and dowloading practices.

Anyone who looks to gain access to BitTorrent will have to acknowledge that there are rules and regulations that they have to be in compliance with to download any materials.

“We’re leaving that to the self-reporting of the individual," says Dalgetty. "We don’t believe we should be policing who has legitimate needs.”

She says they won’t monitor it directly but they do receive communications from copyright holders that go to an abuse account where they’re notified of illegal downloads.

“We have an obligation as an Internet service provider to send those notices onto the person who executed those downloads.”