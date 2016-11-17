Canadian aid being well-used in Haitian region ravaged by hurricane Matthew: Bibeau

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says she's reassured about the management of Canadian humanitarian donations to Haiti following the devastation of hurricane Matthew last month.

Bibeau saw the impact of those organizations first-hand as she spent much of Thursday in the hurricane-ravaged south of the country.

She says she was impressed with the co-ordination of humanitarian agencies and their ability to pool resources.

She spent the day in Grand'Anse, one of 10 Haitian departments, which includes the cities of Jeremie and Les Cayes, where the hurricane made landfall.