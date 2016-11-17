News / Canada

B.C. man killed in Mexico, another Canadian is under arrest

The federal government says consular services are being offered to the slain man's family.

A B.C. man has been killed in Mexico and another Canadian has been arrested in connection to his death, the federal government has confirmed.

File

A B.C. man has been killed in Mexico and another Canadian has been arrested in connection to his death, the federal government has confirmed.

VANCOUVER — An official with the Canadian government is confirming that a Canadian has been killed in Mexico.

Austin Jean with Global Affair Canada says in a statement that another Canadian is in custody in connection with the slaying.

Jean says consular services are being provided to the dead man's family and also to the man under arrest.

He says Canadian officials are trying to gather more information about the case, but further details can't be released due to privacy concerns.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular