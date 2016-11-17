Building that once hosted Canada's first movie theatre gutted by fire in Montreal

MONTREAL — Fire gutted a historic building in Montreal's Chinatown district on Thursday that once housed Canada's first cinema.

More than 120 firefighters battled flames leaping out of the historic Robillard building, a heritage property on St. Laurent Boulevard that was constructed around 1885.

Authorities said there were no injuries and the exact cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Montreal police arson investigators took over the investigation later Thursday.

Authorities first received reports of the fire just after 11 a.m. and by early afternoon, half the four-storey building had collapsed, said Yvon Daunais, head of operations for the city's fire department.

Daunais said the building was already considered dangerous and certain floors were missing, meaning firefighters could not enter the building due to the risk of collapse.

Fire also spread to an adjacent building, causing damage.

According to a city-run historical centre, the Robillard building was a 300-seat variety and vaudeville venue called the Palace Theatre.

In June 1896, Louis Minier used a room in the Robillard to project the first indoor moving picture film in Canada, using the famous Lumiere brothers' cinematographe.

The first outdoor projection was tried a few weeks earlier, on a wall of a hotel next door.

According to the city, the Robillard was used for projections from 1896-97, making it the first cinema in Canada.