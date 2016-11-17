Five-week-old baby badly injured; father in Halifax facing assault charge

HALIFAX — An 18-year-old man in Halifax has been charged with assaulting his five-week-old child.

Halifax Regional Police say the man was charged after the infant was taken to the IWK Health Centre on Nov. 2 suffering from multiple injuries.

The father has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court earlier today.

Police say his name is being withheld to protect the identity of the injured baby.