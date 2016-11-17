Innocent explanation for strange, circling Air Canada flight south of Victoria

VICTORIA — An usual sight in the skies south of Victoria prompted curiosity and concern from some Vancouver Island residents.

Early Wednesday afternoon people reported seeing a low-flying Air Canada jet circling over the area for more than an hour.

Witness John Kelley said the airliner appeared to be followed by a fighter jet.

But Air Canada has a simple explanation for the sighting.

The company says the second plane was not a fighter jet but crew taking pictures of the Air Canada Rouge aircraft for a commercial.