Nova Scotia fish plant badly damaged by major fire

EASTERN PASSAGE, N.S. — A Halifax Harbour fish processing plant has largely burned to the ground, just days before the opening of one of the region's key lobster fisheries.

"It'll be tough for a lot of fishermen who land their lobster there," Geoff Irvine, executive director of the Lobster Council of Canada, said Thursday.

The Wednesday night blaze, which consumed the Capital Seafood plant in Eastern Passage, was so large firefighters were initially unable to enter the plant to battle the flames.

Capital Seafood's website says it does between $10 million and $50 million in sales a year, exporting seafood to Asia, Europe, the U.K. and the United States, and employs up to 50 people.

Many fishermen were storing bait there and had planned to sell their product to the plant once the lobster fishery opens in southwest Nova, Irvine said.

"They'll have to find other places to sell their lobster, which is not great 10 days before the season," Irvine said. "It's tragic for that plant, but in the big picture it will just go somewhere else."

Fire officials were notified at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday that flames could be seen coming from a large structure at the Fisherman's Cove plant, on the harbour's southeast edge.

Brad Connors, a division commander with the Halifax regional fire department, said firefighters initially had to stay outside the plant and douse it with water because of the size of the fire, which quickly spread to the attic and breached the roof. He estimated the building was about 15 metres by 38 metres and contained fish processing equipment.

"When crews arrived there was a lot of fire and smoke on the harbour side and flames were out through roof," he said Thursday from the scene. "With the conditions and the fire load in the building, it grew to be quite an extensive fire."

Connors said crews would remain on site to put out hotspots and use heavy equipment to remove pieces of the building so they can get closer to areas that are still burning. He said areas were still burning under the metal roof.

It wasn't yet clear what caused the blaze, but investigators were due on scene. Deputy Chief Roy Hollett said one section of the building had collapsed on itself, while the other remained upright. He said fighting the fire was challenging because part of the building was on a wooden wharf and may collapse.

Hollett said the coast guard had been asked to install a boom to contain any debris that goes into the water.

"It's on the edge of a wharf, so we don't want anyone or building debris falling into the water," he said.

Connors, who was at the fire through the night with about 30 firefighters, said no one was at the building at the time of the fire. It wasn't thought neighbouring buildings were damaged.

No one from the company was available for comment.