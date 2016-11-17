Native women's group wants public inquiry on police assault claims in Quebec

VAL D'OR, Que. — The Quebec government must launch a public inquiry into allegations of police assault against aboriginal women in northern Quebec, a group of native women said Thursday.

Despite no official word from Crown officials, several media have reported that no charges will be laid against Quebec provincial police in the alleged abuse of indigenous women in Val d'Or, Que., 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

About 30 people, mostly from the Val d'Or area, had filed complaints against provincial police, accusing them of sexual abuse and abuse of power.

Jacqueline Michel, who spoke on behalf of several of the alleged victims, said many aboriginal people in the region had lost their faith in Quebec's justice system.

The head of the native friendship centre in Val d'Or, Edith Cloutier, said if Premier Philippe Couillard doesn't call an inquiry, he will be an accomplice in the police's alleged crimes.

Michel said the community feels betrayed by the system.

"Our hearts are broken in 1,000 pieces," she said, reading a letter co-written by 10 women from the area. "It's as if we weren't seen as important before the justice system of this country, that we don't count, that we weren't listened to."

Michel said women in Val d'Or have mandated a Montreal-based lawyer to look into other legal avenues to pursue those they have accused.

News reports this week quoted unnamed sources as saying prosecutors don't believe there is enough evidence for charges against the officers.