Nova Scotia won't provide health coverage for woman facing deportation

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it won't provide health coverage for a woman who grew up in Canada, but is facing deportation to Britain.

Fliss Cramman, a 33-year-old mother of four, arrived in Canada when she was eight years old — but her parents failed to obtain her citizenship.

In 2014, she was convicted of offering to traffic heroin and sentenced to 27 months in prison, and she was detained again when the Canada Border Services Agency looked into her citizenship.

Darlene MacEachern of the Elizabeth Fry Society says the provincial Health Department has confirmed it will not provide health coverage because Cramman is not a Canadian citizen.

MacEachern says a plan to provide private health-care funding will be presented during a hearing at the Dartmouth General Hospital on Friday.