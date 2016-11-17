Ottawa launches review of language rules for delivery of federal services

OTTAWA — The federal government will review the rules that govern how communications and services are delivered to the public in English and French, the president of the Treasury Board of Canada said Thursday.

Scott Brison said the rules would be "modernized" in order to better reflect changing demographic realities of minority linguistic communities.

The rules, which determine the circumstances under which a federal institution is required to offer services in both languages, haven't been significantly updated since they were introduced 25 years ago.

"We have the potential to offer more services in both French and English today in more places and in more ways than we would have dreamed in 1991," he said.

Brison said the government would also put a moratorium on changing the status of bilingual offices until the review is completed, as a gesture to reassure minority linguistic communities who have seen services eroded under the current rules.

"Several groups and organizations have quite rightly pointed out that the demographic realities of linguistic minority communities today are not well reflected in the regulations," Brison said.

The moratorium means some 250 government offices will continue to offer services in both languages, although Brison nor Heritage Minister Melanie Joly would say whether any new bilingual service points would be added.

Joly would only say any new rules would help linguistic communities to stay vital in the face of "numerous challenges."

"There's a form of anxiety at the heart of linguistic communities and we're acting and we're responding, by finding different solutions," she said.

The review will ensure services are being offered in English and French, in accordance with the Official Languages Act, Brison said.

The process will begin this fall and include consultations with parliamentarians, stakeholders and the public.