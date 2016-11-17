Residents told old buildings at former Winnipeg army barracks to be destroyed

WINNIPEG — The abandoned buildings at Winnipeg's Kapyong Barracks may have a date with the wrecking ball.

A letter issued to area residents said the Department of National Defence is proposing to knock down and remove all infrastructure from the site, including roads and utilities.

The letter said this is being done to decrease the risk of any liability associated with the deteriorating structures.

Work would begin in 2017 and take years to complete.

Since 2004, Ottawa has spent more than $16.5 million maintaining the former military base and on legal costs associated with the file.

After years of battling in court over the property, the government of former prime minister Stephen Harper relented and began negotiations with seven First Nations who want to develop the land for an urban reserve.

That process has been held up because of a disagreement between Peguis First Nation and the other communities.