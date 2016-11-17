Trudeau heads to Liberia and Madagascar on first trip to Africa as PM

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Africa next week, his first visit to the continent since the Liberal government came to power last year.

The trip will include a visit to Antanarivo, Madagascar, for the summit of la Francophonie, a global organization of French-speaking nations that chose former Governor General Michaelle Jean to be its first female secretary general in 2014.

There, Canada is advancing a resolution on the fight against early and forced marriages, part of a broader emphasis the Liberal government is putting on gender equality as part of its international development agenda.

Ontario, the province with the largest French-speaking population outside Quebec, has put in a bid to gain observer status at la Francophonie, an effort the federal government is supporting but the previous Conservative government refused to do.

That would give Canada — its second-largest contributor — four seats at the table. Quebec and New Brunswick have been full-fledged members of la Francophonie since the 1970s.