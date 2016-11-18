Ailing Vancouver Aquarium beluga stumps vets following death of another whale

VANCOUVER — The only remaining beluga whale at the Vancouver Aquarium is under round-the-clock observation, exhibiting the same symptoms as another beluga that died suddenly on Wednesday.

Aquarium officials say Aurora, believed to be about 29-years-old, is showing signs of abdominal discomfort, cramping and inflammation.

The whale is the mother of Qila, a whale that was born at the aquarium 21 years ago and died unexpectedly.

The aquarium says in a news release that a necropsy did not identify an obvious cause of death, raising concern about what might be afflicting Aurora.

Dr. Martin Haulena is leading the team caring for Aurora and told a news conference Thursday the whale was not eating or interacting with trainers.

A blog posted by the aquarium says a veterinarian from SeaWorld in San Diego has arrived to assist Haulena and the whale has been moved to a medical pool, away from the public, while treatment continues.

"There is nothing, unfortunately, to hang our hats on at this point, in terms of guiding treatment for Aurora," Haulena said.