Defence leaders at Halifax forum say Trump's NATO criticisms nothing new

HALIFAX — The defence secretary of the United Kingdom and his Canadian counterpart kicked off an international security conference in Halifax today with reassurances they expect key military alliances will endure as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take power.

During the summer, Trump said he wanted changes in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, at one point referring to NATO as "obsolete," and made clear he expects other member states to contribute more towards the alliance's military costs.

However, U.K. defence secretary Michael Fallon told reporters attending the International Security Forum in Halifax that there's "nothing new" about an American president asking for other nations to take a greater share of the expenses, and the alliance is already grappling with the issue of who pays the bills for Europe's security.

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said he expects to meet with members of an American congressional delegation who are coming to the conference, and is looking forward to meetings with the new U.S. defence secretary when the administration is in place.

Sajjan described Canada's financial contribution to NATO as "quite large," and didn't indicate his government is planning to spend more in the future.