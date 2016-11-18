Developer puts plan to build Muslim residential community near Montreal on hold

MONTREAL — The developer behind a controversial proposal to build a Muslim housing community on Montreal's south shore has temporarily put his plans on hold.

Nabil Warda says he's not giving up on the idea but has postponed a presentation to the local Islamic community centre in Brossard later today.

He says he put off the meeting because of the backlash he's faced this week over his plan to build dozens of homes near the community.

Warda, an accountant, says he wants to make it clear the housing community would be open to everyone as long as they respect the community.

He says he wants to help Muslim families who couldn't otherwise buy homes because their beliefs prevent them from paying interest.