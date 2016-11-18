Halifax police officer wins appeal, P.E.I. couple's complaint dismissed

HALIFAX — A Halifax police officer who was demoted for using unnecessary force during a traffic stop has won his appeal and the complaint against him has been dismissed.

Matthew MacGillivray, a former sergeant and 12-year police veteran, was demoted to constable in January after a Halifax Regional Police disciplinary officer found that he had used unnecessary force and engaged in discreditable conduct when he stopped Graham Labonte and Angela Acorn of Belle River, P.E.I.

But in a decision dated Friday, the Nova Scotia Police Review Board overruled that decision, saying that a lawful arrest was made following a reasonable perception of real danger.

During his appeal hearing, MacGillivray said he acted out of concern for his safety during the routine traffic stop that spiralled into an angry videotaped confrontation with the P.E.I. couple, who were on their way to a medical appointment.

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement that MacGillivray's sergeant rank has been reinstated, effective immediately.