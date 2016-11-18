Hearing to be held on fate of woman facing deportation to Britain

HALIFAX — Advocates for a woman facing deportation to Britain will present a plan today to provide health care for her.

The Elizabeth Fry Society will appear at a hearing to outline the health needs and care plan for Fliss Cramman, who is due to be deported as early as Dec. 16.

The hearing comes a day after the Nova Scotia government said it would not provide health coverage to Cramman, who doesn't have Canadian citizenship.

The 33-year-old mother of four arrived in Canada when she was eight years old — but her parents failed to obtain her citizenship.

In 2014, she was convicted of offering to traffic heroin, sentenced to 27 months in prison and detained again when the Canada Border Services Agency looked into her citizenship.