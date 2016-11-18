Judge to rule on parole eligibility Richard Henry Bain, convicted in 2012 shooting

MONTREAL — Quebec's 2012 election-night shooter will learn today how long he'll have to serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer is expected to rule on Richard Henry Bain's parole eligibility.

Bain was found guilty of second-degree murder in August, convicted by a jury in the killing of lighting technician Denis Blanchette outside the Metropolis nightclub as then premier-designate Pauline Marois was inside delivering a victory speech.

He was also found guilty of three counts of attempted murder.

Second-degree murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment, but the parole eligibility can range between 10 and 25 years.