Man accused of sending letter bombs in Winnipeg will stand trial next year

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs in the mail, including one that cost a lawyer her hand, will stand trial next year in a hearing scheduled to last 10 weeks.

Guido Amsel faces five counts of attempted murder and remains in custody.

He was arrested last year after letter bombs were sent to Amsel's former wife and two Winnipeg law firms.

Two of the explosives were safely detonated, but one went off and seriously injured lawyer Maria Mitousis, who had represented Amsel's ex-wife in the couple's divorce.

Amsel was originally set to stand trial last month, but he fired his lawyer and has retained a new one.