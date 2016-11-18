Annual inflation rate 1.5 per cent in October, in line with expectations

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in October was up 1.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

That compared with an increase of 1.3 per cent in September.

The October result matched the expectations of economists, according to Thomson Reuters.

Prices were up in six of the eight major components with the transportation and shelter sectors contributing the most to the year-over-year increase, offset in part by lower food prices.

The Bank of Canada's core index, which excludes some of the most volatile items, increased 1.7 per cent compared with a year ago.

Economists had expected the core rate to be 1.8 per cent.

The transportation index gained 3.0 per cent compared with a year ago, due to gasoline prices, which posted a 2.5 per cent increase.

Statistics Canada says the shelter index posted its largest increase since January 2015 as it rose 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

Compared with a year ago, food prices posted their first drop since January 2000 as they fell 0.7 per cent in October.