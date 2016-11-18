No personal info stolen in recruiting website attack: National Defence

OTTAWA — National Defence says it does not appear any personal data was stolen when the military's recruiting website was attacked this week, though it wouldn't say when the site will be fixed.

Users trying to access forces.ca on Thursday were instead redirected to what appeared to be the Chinese government's main website.

The recruiting site was taken down shortly after the problem was discovered and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says an investigation is underway.

National Defence now says its website itself was not hacked.

Rather, it says the signposts leading to the page, known as the Domain Name Service (DNS), were changed to redirect users.

The department says it is continuing to investigate and would not speculate on who was responsible.

"There has been no operational impact, (military) infrastructure was not affected and there are no indications that any of our data was accessed," it said in a statement said.

The website remained offline on Friday.

National Defence did not say why the site was still down, only that it was looking at creating an interim site for prospective recruits.

The recruiting website is one of several operated by the Canadian Forces and provides information about the various jobs available in the military.