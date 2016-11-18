Ottawa mosque, church latest religious targets of hateful graffiti

OTTAWA — An Ottawa mosque and a church with a black pastor have been vandalized with swastikas and hateful graffiti following similar attacks on Jewish institutions in the city.

The overnight spray-painting incidents at the Ottawa Muslim Association mosque and the Parkdale United Church were condemned in the House of Commons.

Liberal MP Ken Hardie says many are concerned about what appears to be a spike in the number and severity of incidents targeting Canadian minorities with messages of exclusion, fear and hate.

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said the people of Ottawa stand united against the twin evils of racism and anti-Semitism.

Two Ottawa synagogues and the home of a Jewish faith leader were vandalized earlier in the week.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims denounced the spate of attacks.

"These hateful acts are disturbing," said council executive director Ihsaan Gardee.