Que prosecutors to speak about sex abuse allegations involving police officers

VAL D'OR, Que. — Crown prosecutors will speak today about the investigation into allegations that indigenous women in Val d'Or, Que. were sexually abused by provincial police officers.

They've scheduled a news conference in the community about 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Various media reports earlier this week said the Crown will not lay charges against officers accused because prosecutors don't believe there is enough evidence.

Montreal police were brought in to investigate after a Radio-Canada report revealed aboriginal women alleged they were assaulted by officers sometime before April 4.

First Nations leaders in the community are concerned about the media reports of no charges being laid.

They issued a news release late Wednesday night warning today's news conference will do little to ease tensions between First Nations people and police in the area.

They also added their voice to the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, Ghislain Picard, who has called for an independent police investigation into the allegations.