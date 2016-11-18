RCMP charge teen in fake terrorist threat in Yellowknife but give no details

YELLOWKNIFE — RCMP have arrested and charged a teen in Yellowknife in a fake terrorist threat.

Mounties say the criminal charge resulted from an investigation by Alberta RCMP K Division that began on Nov. 1.

Northwest Territories RCMP spokeswoman Marie York-Condon says no details about the hoax can be released, but may come out in court.

She says the youth has been released on conditions and will appear at a later date in youth court in Yellowknife.

York-Condon also says the next court date may not be released "considering the size of the community that the court is in and the amount of youth that may be appearing in court."

She says there was no public safety risk when the alleged threat came to light.

"The RCMP takes all threats to the safety and security of Canada and Canadians seriously and to determine their credibility, we must fully investigate each and every one of them," York-Condon said in a news release.