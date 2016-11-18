Researchers at Calgary university explore antibiotic resistance link

CALGARY — University of Calgary researchers say there’s enough evidence to suggest a direct link between the use of antibiotics in animals and antibiotic resistance.

In a report for the World Health Organization, they found a frequent use of antibiotics in animals in the developing world can lead to more serious issues.

Dr. William Ghali led the review, collecting 170 studies, and he found that number alone to be surprising.

He says when the studies are combined statistically into a single, bottom-line result, there is an association between restricting antibiotic use and lowering resistance patterns.

Antibiotic resistance cannot be passed to humans through food or drink, but it can be passed on from waste leaching into lakes and rivers that supply drinking water.

Much of the problem exists in developing countries where good hygiene and sound management are typically lacking.

“The long and short of it is that the review that we did suggests that yes, restricting antibiotic use on farms, using either organic farming methods or voluntary restrictions, that is associated with less resistance," says Ghali.