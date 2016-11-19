Dead humpback whale found tangled in defunct fish farm in B.C.

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A dead humpback whale has been was found stuck in equipment at an empty fish farm on B.C.'s central coast.

Marine Harvest Canada says in a news release that the whale was found earlier this week entangled in an anchor support line at a site in Sheep Passage, north of Bella Bella.

The company says staff and contractors were in the process of dismantling the site's anchoring system after another whale got entangled in the equipment in September.

The previous whale was safely released, and the entire site is now dismantled.

The federal fisheries department has been notified about the dead humpback and will be investigating the incident.