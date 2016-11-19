Pauline Marois satisfied with Quebec 2012 election-night shooter's sentence

MONTREAL — Former Quebec premier Pauline Marois says she's satisfied Richard Henry Bain will spend at least 20 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

Bain was convicted by a jury in August for fatally shooting a lighting technician outside the Metropolis nightclub on Sept. 4, 2012 as Marois was inside addressing her supporters after the Parti Quebecois' election victory.

A judge ruled Friday that Bain can't apply for parole until he's served a full 20 years, largely because of the political nature of the offences.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer said Bain was fuelled by hatred towards sovereigntists and anger at the election result when he fired the bullet that killed one stagehand and seriously wounded another.

Bain's second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life imprisonment but Cournoyer could have set parole eligibility anywhere between 10 and 25 years.

Marois, who has largely remained silent on the events that marred her first night as premier-elect, says she's pleased the judge recognized the political nature of the attack.

Speaking Saturday in Montreal, Marois said she'd "never wanted to use the event for political ends."