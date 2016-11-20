Halifax conference ends on uncertain note as world awaits Trump White House

HALIFAX — After three days of discussion, the Halifax International Security Forum ended with a collective shrug as political thinkers from around the globe expressed uncertainty about how the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. might affect the international order.

Canadian politicians made it clear that whatever the president-elect's foreign policy may entail, the country is prepared to hold its own on the world stage — with or without its neighbour.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told reporters Sunday that he's reserving predictions about the upcoming administration until after Trump takes office and he looks forward to building a "solid relationship" with his new American counterpart.

Sajjan said "no one nation has all the solutions" in today's uneasy geopolitical climate, reiterating the importance of multilateralism in Canadian foreign relations.

Sajjan said Canada would hold firm on issues where the country's principles may conflict with Trump's policy views, like his push to bring back waterboarding as an interrogation technique or his murky stance on Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose said she met with American senators from both sides of the aisle Sunday to shore up support for trade agreements that may be under threat if Trump follows through on his protectionist campaign promises.

Ambrose said Republican Sen. John McCain and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons expressed broad, bipartisan support for the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has suggested should be renegotiated or done away with altogether.

She said the Canadian government must pursue the Trans-Pacific Partnership even if the U.S. backs out of the agreement, which based on her conversations with the senators, seems likely.

As the gathering came to a close, it seemed the three-day conference had yielded more questions than answers, as the world waits to see what a Trump White House may hold.