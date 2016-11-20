Sabra brand hummus recalled over possible Listeria contamination: CFIA
Sabra Canada Inc. is recalling certain Sabra brand hummus because of possible Listeria contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected hummus was sold nationally.
The recall was triggered by a recall in another country, and there have been no reported illnesses in Canada linked to the hummus.
The agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation, and in the meantime, people with possibly-affected hummus should not consume it.