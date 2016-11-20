Trump supporters fluff their lines, vent fury at Canada's Hamilton Theatre

Hamilton Theatre Inc. received dozens of angry tweets over the weekend, but not because they’d done something wrong.

Many angry Americans had mistaken the Ontario theatre company’s Twitter handle — @HamiltonTheatre — for that of Hamilton, the hit Broadway musical (@HamiltonMusical), the cast and crew of which had criticized Donald Trump’s running mate Mike Pence Friday night.

Riane Leonard, a member of the Canadian company’s production team and manager of its Twitter account, first noticed the online activity on Friday night and thought it was just audience members talking about enjoying The Toxic Avenger, the show now being staged by the Steeltown troupe.

She said Sunday that once she read the tweets — one said the company “should be held accountable for their human rights violations” — she thought, “What could we possibly have done to deserve this?”

Leonard managed to piece together what had happened by looking at what was trending on social media.

From the New York stage, after Friday’s performance, actor Brandon Victor Dixon (who plays Aaron Burr, America’s third vice-president) told Pence — the U.S. vice-president-elect — that he and the cast and crew of the Broadway show fret that Trump and his future administration will not protect “us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights.” He urged Pence to uphold American values and work on behalf of all people.

President-elect Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to say that Pence had been harassed, and demanded an apology from Hamilton’s cast and producers.



Trump supporters (and a couple of their opponents) joined in, but contacted the wrong theatrical Hamilton. Leonard said she corrected a few of them but she didn’t want to get into a “never-ending fight.

“If they only had looked at our profile, it says Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, several times. That just goes to show something about hate-mongering on the Internet and the lack of effort people put forward.”

Leonard believes that the feedback was delivered to Pence in a respectful manner, and that the crew were exercising their rights to free speech, and to holding others accountable.

“Personally I think they’re getting mad for no reason,” she said of the tweeters.