Alberta lauds federal coal phase out; matches provincial one now underway

EDMONTON — Alberta's environment minister says a federal plan to phase out coal-fired electricity helps validate the province's own goal and demonstrates there's no going back.

Shannon Phillips was responding to the Liberal government's intention to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by five megatonnes by 2030.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the goal is to make sure 90 per cent of Canada's electricity comes from sustainable sources by that time — up from 80 per cent now.

Alberta is moving toward phasing out coal-fired electricity by 2030 and replacing it with renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydro.

That transition is already underway and Phillips says that will ensure Alberta's best interests are served.