Appropriate force used in arrest of Nova Scotia restaurant owner: investigators

LUNENBURG, N.S. — An independent agency says police used appropriate force when they used a stun gun on a man who they were trying to apprehend over complaints he was blaring music from his business in Nova Scotia.

The Serious Incident Response Team looked at the events of last April 15, when RCMP officers tried to take the 53-year-old man into custody under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act while he was at his restaurant in Lunenburg County.

Police say the man resisted, causing them to use a stun gun, which the team deemed a reasonable use of force.

The investigation started after videos of the arrest surfaced on YouTube and followed complaints from area residents that the man was blasting music from his restaurant for two days last February over the community's resistance to his attempts to make his business a lounge.

Officers say they went to the business twice and seized the speaker as evidence, prompting the man to call 911 several times.

Police say he was acting strangely, didn't co-operate, had reported seeing Stormtroopers in police uniforms and told 911 he was a veteran in crisis and needed help.