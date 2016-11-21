Five stories in the news Monday, Nov. 21

Five stories in the news for Monday, Nov. 21

———

CSIS SAYS MOSCOW AND BEIJING WANT TO STEAL CANADA'S SECRETS

Canada's spy agency is openly warning that Russia and China are out to steal the country's most prized secrets. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service, which rarely identifies security threats by name, makes the frank statement in briefing notes prepared for service director Michel Coulombe. The spy agency says that while Canada grapples with the problem of jihadi-inspired extremists, the long-standing threat of espionage remains a worrisome preoccupation.

———

KNEES TOGETHER RETRIAL TO HEAR FINAL ARGUMENTS

Closing arguments are expected today in a sexual assault retrial in Calgary that resulted from controversial comments made by the judge in the initial trial. Alexander Wagar, 29, was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old complainant. Camp called the complainant "the accused" throughout that trial and asked her why she couldn't just keep her knees together. The case is now being heard by Judge Jerry LeGrandeur.

———

SEX TRIAL OF TORONTO PASTOR RESUMES

An expert witness is expected to take the stand today in Kentville, N.S. in the trial of a prominent Toronto pastor accused of performing sex acts on a teenage boy more than 40 years ago. Last week, Brent Hawkes denied the allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency. A man testified earlier that Hawkes led him down a hallway during a drunken get-together at his trailer in Greenwood, Nova Scotia, and forced oral sex on him in a bedroom.

———

MAN TARGETS ONTARIO CITY IN COMPLAINT OVER SPORTS TEAM NAMES

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario is set to hear a case today of a man who alleges indigenous names and symbols used by some Mississauga, Ont., hockey teams demonstrate institutional racism. Brad Gallant argues the City of Mississauga should not provide funding to teams with racially insensitive names and logos, like the Mississauga Chiefs or Lorne Park Ojibwa. He also wants the city to remove banners featuring the teams' names and logos from municipal buildings.

———

GOOGLE INVESTING IN MONTREAL AI RESEARCH

Artificial intelligence, once relegated to science fiction, has become a reality that's powering the evolution of many new lifestyle changing technologies. And some of the most advanced AI research is being done in Montreal, thanks largely to professor Yoshua Bengio, head of the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms. Google is the latest global tech giant to see the huge potential and is investing millions to support the institute's research, as well as opening an AI research group at its Montreal office.