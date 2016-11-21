Liberals set plan to phase out coal by 2030, with flexibility for Nova Scotia

OTTAWA — Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is announcing a plan to phase out the use of coal-fired electricity by 2030.

She says the goal is to make sure 90 per cent of Canada's electricity comes from sustainable sources by that time — up from 80 per cent today.

The announcement is one of a series of measures the federal government is rolling out in advance of a first-ministers meeting with the provinces in early December to determine a broader climate-change plan.

McKenna says the coal timetable includes a new agreement with Nova Scotia to give that province the flexibility it needs to shift directly from fossil fuels to clean sources of electricity.