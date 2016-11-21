Newfoundland driver's alleged failure to signal reveals $55,000 in fines

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland man facing $55,000 in outstanding fines may be adding to that whopping tally after police pulled him over for making an unsafe turn and failing to signal.

Patrol officers in St. John's say they noticed a car driving erratically with no licence plate just before noon on Sunday and tried to pull the driver over.

But they say the car took off, crossing two lanes of traffic before being stopped in a parking lot.

They discovered the 44-year-old driver already had about $55,000 in fines owing.

He was charged with a slew of violations, including operating without insurance and a licence plate, having a suspended driver's licence, expired registration and failing to transfer ownership.