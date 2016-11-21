RCMP officer found guilty in 'disturbing' child abuse case

OTTAWA — A suspended RCMP counter-terrorism officer has been found guilty of the severe abuse of his son.

The 44-year-old man, who cannot be identified, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, assault, failing to provide the necessaries of life and a range of firearms offences.

He was charged after his emaciated 11-year-old son was found by a neighbour.

The boy's stepmother was also found guilty of assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The two sat expressionless as the judgment was read.

Justice Robert Maranger said he didn't believe the father's argument that he was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder at the time he inflicted the abuse.

The boy had been chained in the family basement and had been burned with a barbecue lighter.

In delivering his verdict, Maranger described the abuse as "disturbing."

"This was a very difficult trial," he said.

"That a parent would do the things that were done to (this boy) is gut-wrenching."

The judge also commended the boy for being able to testify on his own behalf, despite the abuse.