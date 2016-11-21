Sri Lanka must make reparations to Canadian after imprisonment: UN
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The United Nations Human Rights Committee has ordered the Sri Lankan government to make reparations for the alleged detention and torture of a Canadian man over the course of three years.
The committee says Sri Lanka must prosecute and punish those responsible for imprisoning Roy Samathanam while he was in the country for a visit in 2007 until his release in 2010.
They say Samathanam was tortured and forced to sign a confession to being part of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Ealam, a rebel group.
Samathanam now lives in Toronto with his wife and child and says he finally has a measure of justice.
The Canadian Centre for International Justice helped Samathanam file a complaint with the committee three years ago.
The centre commends the committee's decision and is calling on the Sri Lankan government to implement the measures outlined by the UN committee.