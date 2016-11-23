Charlie Angus stepping aside as NDP caucus chair as he eyes leadership bid

OTTAWA — New Democrat MP Charlie Angus is expected to step aside as NDP caucus chair today as he eyes a possible leadership bid.

The 54-year-old northern Ontario MP, who also serves as his party's indigenous affairs critic, is mulling his options as New Democrats look to replace Tom Mulcair as leader in October 2017.

Angus, first elected in 2004, is an outspoken advocate for indigenous communities, including Attawapiskat First Nation — a reserve in his riding that garnered international headlines last spring for a series of youth suicides.

Quebec MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau is expected to replace Angus as caucus chair.

The party's leadership race remains wide open.