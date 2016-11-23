Provincial police suspend search for man missing on Rice Lake

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Provincial police say they're ending a search for a man missing on Rice Lake, north of Cobourg, Ont.

OPP say officers were first called to the shore of the lake on Nov. 11 after local residents found an unresponsive male in the water who was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say a submerged vessel belonging to that man was found not far from where he was pulled from the water and investigators concluded he had been fishing with a friend, who was missing.

OPP say an "exhaustive search" has been conducted for that friend — a 41-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont.