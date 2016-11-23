Southern Alberta woman charged after police hurt, cars damaged during pursuit
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A woman in southern Alberta is accused of injuring two police officers and damaging three police cruisers while trying to evade being arrested.
Lethbridge police say a woman fled from police Tuesday in a stolen car, causing a multi-vehicle collision on a busy road.
The injured officers were treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.
Other drivers involved in the collisions were not hurt.
Alyssa Krushel of Lethbridge faces charges including assault of a peace officer with a weapon, resisting police, dangerous driving and other offences.
Krushel is being held in custody and is to appear in court Nov. 25.
