Federal override makes spy committee 'a mirage,' information czar says

OTTAWA — The federal information czar says loopholes and restrictions will prevent a planned committee of parliamentarians from properly scrutinizing spy agencies.

Information commissioner Suzanne Legault tells MPs that proposed legislation would give the government too much power to veto the national security committee's work or deny members necessary documents.

The security-cleared committee of seven MPs and two senators would scrutinize the intelligence work of more than a dozen federal agencies.

It would have the authority to delve into national security matters and access classified government information.

However, ministers could override plans to look into certain activities and withhold information from the members if they deem that handing it over would harm national security.

Legault says the override essentially turns the committee's broad mandate into a mirage and would undermine any goodwill and public trust.