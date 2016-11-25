Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophonie summit in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in the capital of the island nation of Madagascar, leading the Canadian delegation to the summit of la Francophonie, a global group of mainly French-speaking nations.

The Liberal government views la Francophonie as yet another place to get the world talking about solutions to challenges such as terrorism, the impacts of climate change on developing countries and the migration crisis they both help to fuel.

The gathering tends to get less attention than economic summits like the annual meeting of the G7, but the absence of major world powers like the United States gives Canada — the second-largest contributor to la Francophonie — a chance to wield some influence.

It will also allow Trudeau to highlight his international development priorities — and contributions to the global fight against climate change — in a forum where 31 of the 80 member and observer states are from Africa.

Canada is sponsoring a joint resolution with Benin against early and forced marriages as part of its focus on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.