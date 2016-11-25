Canada's CF-18 fighter jets can all fly past 2025, RCAF commander says

OTTAWA — The head of the Royal Canadian Air Force says all 77 of Canada's CF-18 fighter jets will be able to fly until 2025, and even later.

Lt.-Gen. Michael Hood also says Canada's allies are developing ways to upgrade the aging aircraft to reduce the risks and costs if they are needed for even longer periods of time.

The comments are contained in documents filed with the House of Commons defence committee this week as the Liberal government prepares to negotiate the purchase of 18 new Super Hornet fighter jets.

The government says it needs the Hornets to address an urgent shortage of warplanes until a competition to replace all 77 of Canada's CF-18s can be finished — a process it says could take up to five years.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's office says Hood's comments don't address the fact many of the aging CF-18s are out of service on any given day because of maintenance issues.

But others say the general's comments are a clear indication he is comfortable with the state of Canada's CF-18 fleet, and that buying the Hornets before a competition is unnecessary and politically motivated.